George Winston to perform at WCA

SHERIDAN — George Winston will perform at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College May 15 at 7 p.m.

Winston is a pianist best known for his solo piano recordings; several of his albums have sold millions of copies each.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

In addition to the performance, food donations will be collected to benefit The Food Group.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.