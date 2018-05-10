FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

George Winston to perform at WCA

Home|News|Local News|George Winston to perform at WCA

SHERIDAN — George Winston will perform at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College May 15 at 7 p.m.

Winston is a pianist best known for his solo piano recordings; several of his albums have sold millions of copies each. 

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

In addition to the performance, food donations will be collected to benefit The Food Group.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

By |May 10th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS