Air Service Improvement Council discusses priorities during first meeting

The Wyoming Commercial Air Service Improvement Council held its first meeting in Sheridan Tuesday and discussed what it will look to include in a request for proposals for air service providers.

The council was formed in response to legislation passed during the 2018 budget session that called for the development of a plan to improve air service across the state. The council is expected to submit a commercial air service improvement plan to the governor and the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Interim and Joint Appropriations Committees for approval by Aug. 1. The council elected Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, to serve as the committee chairman and Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, to serve as vice chairman before moving on to the matter at hand.

Capacity purchase agreement

Currently, the state helps communities support air service by contributing to minimum revenue guarantees for service providers. In the case of Denver Air Connection, for instance, Sheridan, Sheridan County, Johnson County, Buffalo and the state all contribute money to guarantee Key Lime Air a minimum profit regardless of how many seats it books.

In Sheridan, that model has been successful, and Sheridan County Airport Manager John Stopka said during the meeting that Sheridan’s minimum revenue guarantee to Key Lime Air was reduced by 47 percent this year — nearly $500,000 — because the number of passengers using the service has continued to grow.

However, Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos said historically the use of minimum revenue guarantees across the state has been inconsistent, which is one of the reasons much of the state lacks reliable air service.

Shawn Burke, an air service development analyst with WYDOT, presented the committee with the idea of using a capacity purchase agreement, which would bundle the communities around the state together into a contract with one service provider. A CPA, Burke said, would let the state leverage its combined purchasing power to secure a better deal.

The council agreed it would structure its request for proposals as a CPA, though it did not draft the RFP Tuesday.

Sheridan County Commissioner Steve Maier, who was appointed to the council to represent the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, agreed that a CPA was the best model for a statewide program but said he was ambivalent about the idea considering the success Sheridan County has had with Denver Air Connection.

“We have the advantage of really controlling our airline; we would lose that,” Maier said. “But I understand the big picture…[In Sheridan], we’re kind of getting into a comfort spot with what we have and what we think we’ll have, at least for the next year or two. Beyond that, I don’t know.”

Stopka also expressed mixed feelings. He said while the local air service has been successful and is continuing to improve, it is still lacking baggage services and codesharing agreements — when two airlines jointly offer the same flight, which reduces operating costs and lets airlines offer more routes.

Sheridan recently renewed its contract with Key Lime Air; it will begin July 1 and run through June 30, 2019. The Air Service Improvement Council’s proposals likely will not be approved until next spring, meaning a state contract likely would not take effect until after Sheridan’s current contract has expired.

Sheridan can also choose to opt out of the statewide agreement, but that would likely mean it would lose the state contribution to its minimum revenue guarantee to Key Lime Air.

The council began to discuss how revenue sharing would work under such an agreement, but could not agree on whether a community’s profits from air service would stay in the community or go toward subsidizing the less-profitable airports in the agreement. Members of the council agreed to think over the issue and take up the matter again during Wednesday’s meeting.

Priorities

The council identified 10 priorities for the future of air service in Wyoming. They were: having control over pricing, improving the reliability of air service, ensuring communities that join the state plan will be able to offer at least two flights a day, ensuring the flights are sustainable, increase interstate travel via air service, allowing flexibility for communities in operating their air service, controlling schedules and flight connections, treating air service as a partnership between the state and the eventual provider, ensuring the plan has a community education component and increasing travel overall.

Joseph Pickering, the air service business leader at Mead and Hunt who was moderating the discussion, urged the council to highlight a few chief priorities.

“When we get to the point where we issue our RFP we’ll have our wish list requests in there, what we would like, but in the very end its going to be negotiable,” Pickering said.

The council agreed that ensuring the eventual air service in the state would be reliable and have a consistent schedule should rank highly in the state’s priorities.

Members of the council also pointed to price control, controlling the number of flights and ensuring community involvement as important priorities for the eventual air service plan.

The council will meet again Wednesday. At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, the council is expected to have a draft of a request for proposals for an air service provider for Wyoming.