State still undecided on court document access solutions

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming government has yet to allow full public access to court documents from places outside the courthouse during open hours. In Sheridan County, access remains limited to regular work days for circuit and district courts, and it looks like the stipulations won’t soon change.

Citizens may access court dockets and documents by visiting Sheridan County Circuit Court or 4th Judicial District Court between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In circuit court, interested parties access court files by searching names on a computer provided in the old section of the courthouse just before entering the circuit courtroom.

Once a case number is found, the person then turns it over to a circuit court clerk, and the clerk pulls the physical file from a filing cabinet.

District court takes the search process one step further, allowing interested parties to search the court case by last name and, if available, case number.

All court documents, outside of statute-protected confidential files, are available on a computer in a room right before entering the district clerk’s office.

The Wyoming Supreme Court gives full access to court documents online through the state court system’s opinions page. Because the court handles mainly appeals, the decision documents remain available by most recent cases, or cases may be searched by appellant, appellee or by date.

Fourth Judicial District Court Clerk Nickie Arney said putting court documents online is easiest for the Supreme Court because most all cases are appeals. District courts see a wider variety of court documents, and circuit and municipal courts see even more. Because of that, systems must be able to handle differing and complex court documents.

Sheridan’s district court currently utilizes the WYUser system, which allows for case documents to be scanned in for the user to view on the computer at the courthouse. If one were to attempt to sign in with the login information provided on another computer outside the courthouse, it would deny access.

Federal courts use PACER — Public Access to Court Electronic Records — which requires a login and can include fees based on usage.

Arney expressed concerns of information getting into the wrong hands if the process were to change.

“Part of the clerks’ concern is there is information in documents, particularly in domestic documents, that get into these [scanned] documents, and nobody’s reviewing them,” Arney said. “The clerks aren’t attorneys, so they can’t do it and it would be extremely time consuming.”

A daily court document accessor, Everett Schulze, works as a private investigator for businesses hiring employees who need criminal background checks. Schulze said by having at-home access to court documents he would be able to leave his first job and go straight home rather than dropping by the courthouse for hours during the week.

“It would be a big positive for me, and I’m not sure about the negative (implications),” Schulze said.

Other information that might not necessarily be confidential by statute still may be information that puts involved parties at risk, like accusations of spousal abuse or children’s names that accidentally slide past redactions.

With PACER accounts, the paid-account-holder information adds another level of accountability for those looking up the information.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan said during the joint judiciary committee meeting this week the court indicated it would not go live on the new internet access piece until it could be certain adequate safeguards are in affect.

“[Information technology] can and should be able to be done as the PACER electronic internet public access system has been successfully working for years now,” Kinskey said in an email.

Solutions have yet to be put forth in regards to full public access for court documents, but Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan hopes the issue will be worked out in the committee’s September meeting.