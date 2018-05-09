Second Sundays Film to feature ‘Fitzcarraldo’

SHERIDAN — The next round of Second Sundays Film will feature a screening of “Fitzcarraldo” at the Whitney Center for the Arts.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. with an introduction from Adam Jahiel.

The 1982 film is an adventure-drama written and directed by Werner Herzog that follows a determined man who intends to build an opera house in the middle of a jungle.

The cost to attend is $5 per person but is free to all Sheridan College students.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.