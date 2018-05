SHERIDAN — Chadron State College conferred 247 undergraduate degrees during the spring commencement May 5.

Among those graduates were:

• Jennifer Bamberger of Sheridan, Bachelor of Arts degree

• Dane Chambers of Sheridan, Bachelor of Arts degree

• Tyler Kane of Wolf, Bachelor of Arts degree

• Lela Belus of Sheridan, Bachelor of Science in education degree

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska.