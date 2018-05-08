Sheridan County Cadets to make debut Wednesday

SHERIDAN — Tyler Rogers brings new ways to engage children in the arts with each passing season, and for the first time in the Sheridan County YMCA’s history, a drumline will perform.

“It’s always been fun to try and introduce new programs and think of different ways to get our kids in the community artistically engaged in a way that maybe we didn’t have before,” Rogers said.

Rogers has worked for the Sheridan YMCA for two years and stepped into the position as youth arts director around nine months ago.

Rogers has been drumming since sixth grade and started to reminisce about the days of drumline from his past.

After a collaborative meeting with parents, buckets and sticks were collected. Rogers jump-started the pilot program and titled the group Sheridan County Cadets.

The Cadets, made up of elementary-aged students of all different musical backgrounds, ran through a dress rehearsal at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Monday night. What started as an inclusive program open to children of all abilities transformed into a performance Rogers is excited to showcase Wednesday night at the WYO.

“It’s been a huge progression, especially because it’s an inclusive program,” Rogers said. “(The kids didn’t) need to have any measurable level of musical knowledge to join. In that, we don’t make assumptions about their musical ability at all and we start pretty low.”

Fifth-grader Phelan Sanderson, who joined the program following his mother’s suggestion, said the crowd can be ready for a fun night Wednesday.

“They should probably be ready for a surprise on the last song,” Sanderson said.

Beyond the stage, Rogers appreciates the social collaboration among the 10 young participants.

“The pro-social culture is really, really delightful,” Rogers said. “I like how they’re taking care of each other and they’re trying to hold each other accountable and they want to do a good job, and they’re going to.”

The performance Wednesday night starts at 7 p.m. and will feature the Sheridan County Children’s and Youth Chorale with special guests The Sheridan County Cadets in their first concert. Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com or at the box office.