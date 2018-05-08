Council approves revised Highland Park rezone

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council voted unanimously to approve a rezone of the old Highland Park school building as a planned unit development on first reading Monday night. The rezone will allow the developer to repurpose the building to house apartment units, on first reading Monday night.

Council denied a request to have the property rezoned as R3 during its April 16 meeting after several neighbors voiced concerns that once the property was rezoned, the developer, or future developers, could use the property for any potential R3 uses and increase density and traffic flow in the neighborhood. A PUD zoning is accompanied by a master plan and any significant deviations from that master plan would have to be presented to city council for approval.

The city planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended city council approve the PUD rezone during its meeting earlier in the evening.

Developer Jim Bede has presented a three-phase plan for the property. The first phase of the project will repurpose the old school building to house apartment units and office space. The second and third phases, which will require a subdivision plat to proceed, would develop the property east and west of the school building for housing and office buildings.

Council held a public hearing on the PUD rezone before its vote and comments mostly favored approval of the project. During the April 16 meeting, public comments largely opposed the rezone.

However, Margo Nelson, a homeowner in the neighborhood, said she had presented council with a petition signed by 100 residents who opposed the PUD rezone.

“There is no neighborhood in this town that would want that in their neighborhood either,” Nelson said. “We don’t want rentals; we want single family homes.”

Council is expected to consider the rezone on second reading during its May 21 meeting.

Other business:

• Council voted to approve the purchase of the property currently occupied by C and C Tire and Auto, located at 103 North Gould St., 100 North Scott St. and 100 East Brundage St., for $825,000 after discussing the matter in an executive session. City Attorney Brendon Kearns said the property could be used eventually to create more downtown parking. Closing on the purchase is Nov. 15, and Kearns said the city will lease the property until that date.

•Council approved the second reading of mobile vending ordinances. The third reading of the ordinances will be accompanied by a fee resolution that will determine the cost of a mobile vending permit. Community development director Brian Craig presented suggested fees with the ordinances, which would charge $250 for an annual mobile vending permit and $50 for a seven-day permit for individual vendors; and $500 for an annual permit and $50 for a seven-day permit for vendors part of a mobile vending court. However, Mayor Roger Miller and Councilman Patrick Henderson said they thought the suggested fees were too low.

• Council approved the third reading of an ordinance to annex the Big Horn Avenue loop.

• City Public Works Director Lane Thompson presented council with the final snow report of the year. He said the city had exceeded its expected snow-removal budget by $100,274 this year.

Last year the city exceeded its expected budget by $129,031. However, two years ago, the city was $261,222 under its expected budget.

• Shawn Parker, president of the Sheridan and Johnson Counties Critical Air Service Team, presented council with an update on the Denver Air Connection service.

He said the program has exceeded its revenue goals every month since July and has only canceled one flight, in April, due to bad weather in Denver.

• Council approved the selection of TriHydro Engineering, Engineering Analytics, Inc. and Hayward Baker, Inc. to conduct the Emergency Hillslides Stabilization Project. Councilman Henderson, Councilwoman Erin Hanke and Councilman Thayer Shafer expressed concerns about the guarantees the city would be given on the project, considering the city has had to pay to have the project redone several times after warranties from previous contractors expired.

The city has not signed a contract with the firms they have selected for the project yet, and council will vote to approve a contract in a future meeting.