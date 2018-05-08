SCSD2 board approves Sanders as new Coffeen Elementary principal

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 board of trustees approved Paige Sanders as the new principal at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School during its meeting Monday evening. Sanders is currently the principal at Woodland Park Elementary School and will begin the new position this fall.

Sanders has been principal at Woodland Park for five years and was a school counselor before that. Woodland Park was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2017. SCSD2 hopes moving Sanders will result in similar improvement at Coffeen Elementary.

Sanders will be a part of the process to hire her replacement at Woodland Park and will serve as a mentor and collaborator going forward.

“This is definitely bittersweet for me,” Sanders said in a press release Monday. “I love the Woodland Park family and it will be difficult to leave. At the same time, I am eager to get started working with everyone at Henry A. Coffeen.”

During the public comments section of the board meeting, a number of parents and employees voiced their support for Sanders to remain in her current position because of the high turnover rate in principals at Woodland Park before she arrived. The speakers all complimented Sanders on her work ethic and ability to create a stable, positive work and education environment.

“Every time [Woodland Park] has a new principal, the foundation breaks,” one parent said.

Other business:

SCSD2 business manager Roxie Taft presented the preliminary budget for 2018-19.

The overall budget is estimated to be $50,606,150, a slight increase from the 2017-18 budget of $49,961,150, mainly because of an increase in student enrollment. The board will approve a final budget during its July board meeting.

The board also approved spring break for the 2019-20 school year to take place from March 25-29.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for June 18.