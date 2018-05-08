City to host free landfill day

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will host a free landfill day Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The landfill will be open for free trash disposal — of up to 1 ton — that day. Residential household hazardous waste will be accepted; there will be a charge for batteries, tires and refrigeration units that have not been decommissioned by a certified technician.

Regular landfill fees will be in effect for commercial customers.

The city of Sheridan requires that all waste delivered to the landfill be secured, covered or in a closed container. Any materials that aren’t will be assessed a surcharge.

For additional information, call (307) 674-8461.

The landfill is located at 83 East Ridge Road.