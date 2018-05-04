Sheridan AAUW carries on tradition of progress and equality

SHERIDAN —The Wyoming American Association of University Women will hold its annual conference in Casper later this month and while that group has a long history in the state, Sheridan’s branch, which is sponsoring this year’s conference, has been around even longer.

Sheridan’s branch of the AAUW has been in place for more than 100 years, and during that time has made lasting contributions to the culture and progress of the city.

Jolene Olson, co-chair of Sheridan’s AAUW branch, said she was drawn to the organization because of its commitment to addressing cultural issues.

“I got involved because AAUW deals with what I call people issues and not just women’s issues,” Olsen said. “It stays current with issues having to do with equality and fairness in our society.”

The Sheridan branch of the AAUW was founded in 1914, before the AAUW was officially established in Wyoming, as an organization advocating for women’s suffrage, but it quickly evolved into a group dedicated to improving the community.

Val Burgess, a local historian and the co-chair of the Sheridan AAUW branch, said through its history, the group has worked to create and update tourism brochures, started a children’s theater program, held candidate forums and advocated for Title IX laws.

“AAUW has done community service projects all along,” Burgess said.

Sheridan’s AAUW branch has also prioritized improving educational opportunities in the community. The group held a book drive and donated more than 300 books to Sheridan College to help the school launch its library. It has also has helped build up other departments in the college, by raising money to purchase a skeleton for the zoology department, for instance.

Going forward, Burgess said she will focus on addressing the wage gap between men and women in the community. The wage gap is nationwide, but it is particularly pronounced in Wyoming and Sheridan County, where 55 percent of single mothers live in poverty. She will make a presentation about preparing communities to address wage gaps at the state conference later this month.

Burgess said the wage gap is an issue for all women, but it becomes dire for women living in poverty, especially single mothers.

“We need to get people ready to address the wage gap and think about it as a way to make our community better,” Burgess said. “We don’t want to blame anybody, we just want to work on it.”

Burgess highlighted the Rowena Griffith Emergency Grant Fund as one of the local AAUW branch’s achievements. The fund provides emergency loans to women in college so that they can continue their education. Burgess noted that women living in poverty have very little margin for error, and often do not have the financial resources to cope with unexpected circumstances.

“So many women drop out of community colleges because they have a flat tire, or their children get sick,” Burgess said.

The fund provides women with assistance to weather financial contingencies and continue their education. Right now, Burgess said, the fund contains about $55,000, but the branch’s aim is to raise it to more than $100,000.

Sheridan’s AAUW branch has created scholarships and seminars to provide women with not only academic educations, but job training.

After more than 100 years, Sheridan’s AAUW branch is still working to improve the city and contribute to its future.