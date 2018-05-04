FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Powder Horn to host Junior Golf Association Scramble

SHERIDAN — The Powder Horn will host the Sheridan Junior Golf Association Spring Scramble on May 11 at 1 p.m.

The four-person scramble — for which you build your own teams — will include dinner and golf. The cost is $50 for Powder Horn members and $100 for non-members. 

Registration may be completed through the Powder Horn golf shop or at www.sheridanjuniorgolf.com. 

For additional information, contact the golf club at todd@thepowderhorn.com.

The Powder Horn Golf Club is located at 23 Country Club Lane.

