Farr to offer presentation on Kit Carson

SHERIDAN — John Farr of Encampment will give a program on explorer, mountain man and all-around legendary western character Kit Carson at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library May 9 at 6 p.m. in the Inner Circle.

Carson traveled extensively in Wyoming, most notably with fellow explorer, mapmaker, military officer and future senator of California, John C. Fremont, in 1842-43.

Farr has traveled virtually the entire West of old Kit Carson, and his presentation will cover the 1840-65 time frame that saw such dramatic change in the West.

Farr will share books and maps of the region and the story of Carson’s and Fremont’s explorations.

Farr is a native of the Rocky Mountain West, and he is a past president of the Kit Carson Home and Museum in Taos, New Mexico, and past president of the Grand Encampment Museum.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.