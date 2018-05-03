SC Pops Concert set for May 8

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College bands will present an outdoor concert in the Whitney Mall May 8 from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an informal “party concert” celebrating the music made by college students and community musicians in the Wind Ensemble, Jazztet and Jazz Ensemble big band.

Attendees will hear everything from marches, concert overtures and Appalachian folk tunes to film music, funk, jazz and blues.

In the case of inclement weather, the festivities will take place inside the Whitney Center for the Arts.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.