Local schools, students earn awards at state FFA Convention

SHERIDAN — Local students and chapters earned awards at the Wyoming FFA Convention held in Cheyenne April 18-21.

Galen Kretschman of the Clear Creak FFA chapter in Arvada-Clearmont earned recognition as the State Star Farmer. Kretschman started out with one cow. At the age of 8, he saved a calf and was able to keep it for his own herd. That calf was the basis for his herd. Outside of managing his own herd, he helps on his family ranch with many of the farming operations. He is also responsible for managing the genetics of his herd and part of his family’s herd. He is now easing into the position of manager of the Kretschman Ranch. Kretschman also took silver in the beef production — entrepreneurship category.

In the livestock evaluation for high schools, Derick Buhr of the Clear Creek FFA had the high individual swine. The Clear Creek team also had the third high team sheep.

Also at the convention, the John B. Kendrick FFA Chapter from Sheridan took third place in the agriculture issues forum. The chapter’s team in the Greenhand Quiz Bowl also finished in third place, and the chapter landed in fifth place in agriculture sales.

Haley Timm of the John B. Kendrick chapter also won gold in the beef production — entrepreneurship category.