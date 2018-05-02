SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Natural gas leak, 500 block North Main Street, 7:30 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, intersection of North Brooks Street and West Alger Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Activate alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:33 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:13 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Lewis Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Medical, Airport Road, 9:56 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Trauma, Brooks Street and Alger Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Trauma, Brooks Street and Alger Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Trauma, Brooks Street and Alger Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Trauma, Alger Street and Gould Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5:34 p.m.

• Trauma, Falcon Ridge Drive, 10:07 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:40 p.m.

• Medical, Sioux Street, 11:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Barking dog, North Heights Way, 5:48 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 9:03 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 9:05 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Alger Avenue, 11:47 a.m.

• Stalking cold, Avoca Avenue, 11:54 a.m.

• Fight, Lewis Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Animal dead, Exeter Avenue, 12 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 1:52 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 p.m.

• Burglary auto, North Main Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Loucks Street, 2:44 p.m.

• Fraud, Spaulding Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 4:09 p.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Lost property, Park Street, 4:27 p.m.

• ZPF violation, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:11 p.m.

• Theft cold, Michael Drive, 7:08 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 7:36 p.m.

• Careless driver, West Loucks Street, 7:43 p.m.

• Animal found, Cove Court, 8:22 p.m.

• Disturb peace, North Main Street, 10 p.m.

• Domestic, Holly Ponds Drive, 10:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:09 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Timberline Drive, 10:31 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Carrington Street, 11:52 p.m.

Wednesday

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:01 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 1:37 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Railway Street, Ranchester, 12:44 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Warrant service, U.S. Highway 87, mile marker 26.5, 1:44 p.m.

• Animal dead, Home Ranch Place, 3:42 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:28 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Colette Rae Gunville, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Justin Lee Wesnitzer, 37, Sheridan, left of center, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Christopher Scott Doyle, 27, Sheridan, bond revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Curtis Edo Vojta, 60, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Drew Robert Porter, 37, Sheridan, unlawful contact, interference with emergency calls, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mitchell Wayne Aldridge, 29, Denver, Colorado, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Richard Smith, 28, Middlesex, North Carolina, 28, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by Campus PD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 0