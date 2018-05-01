Car show and test drives signal start of racing season

Marvin Schofield remembered watching a friend compete in a dirt track race more than four decades ago. Schofield began racing shortly after and hasn’t stopped for 40 years.

The adrenaline, competition and camaraderie have kept him coming back.

“It’s an addiction,” Schofield said of racing. “It’s like a drug. You get it in your blood (and) you can’t get rid of it.”

Schofield was one of six winners at a car show Saturday hosted by the Sheridan Motor Sports Association to unofficially kick off racing season at the Sheridan Speedway. After the car show, the approximately 20 drivers in the show took their vehicles up to Sheridan Speedway for testing and tuning in preparation for the racing season.

Car show attendees voted on the winners for the six different car classes, mainly based on looks. Schofield, who lives in Medicine Bow, won the late model class. Late model cars can have larger tires, use alcohol fuel and have different rear end gears. His red, white and blue car is named Crazy Horse, a nickname some of Schofield’s early competitors gave him because of his fearlessness on the track.

Sheridan resident Josh Cooper won the hobby stock class. Hobby stock means the car can’t have any major modifications. Cooper’s car has a stock Monte Carlo base.

“All we can do in this car is move weight, and all we have is a few lead blocks to work with,” Cooper said. “Other than that, everything has to stay stock.”

Cooper, who used to race in a different class, bought the car in January and has been diligently working on it for the past few months.

“It’s been kind of under wraps all winter long,” he said. “Nobody knew I was actually building a new car.”

Saturday was the first time Cooper truly drove the car. He focused on the car’s ability to handle turns, tire pressures and weight distribution. The car features black, orange and blue colors, with decals of dogs from “Paw Patrol,” a popular children’s cartoon show.

Moreover, Cooper and his wife Jana donated four bicycles, which were raffled off before the car awards. They bought the bicycles to give kids something about which to be excited and to encourage children to be active.

“Everything we do is about the kiddos,” Jana Cooper said. “We’re not in it to make money, we’re just in it to see the kids smile.”

The Coopers moved to Sheridan around three years ago. Josh Cooper’s father owned a machine shop, so he learned about automobiles at an early age. He has been racing for about 19 years.

“The way we always looked at it was asphalt is for the ones who can’t drive,” Josh Cooper said. “You only have to go straight and don’t have to worry about 10 cars wrecking into you.”

Like Schofield, Josh Cooper compared racing to an addiction and said he competes for the pure adrenaline rush.

“It’s an expensive drug that’s legal,” he said.

Schofield said he first raced in Sheridan in 1979 and called the speedway one of his favorite tracks. Josh Cooper used to haul his race car from North Dakota to compete in Sheridan and referred to the speedway as the best track in the state.

Justin Elmer, president of the Sheridan Motor Sports Association, said the Sheridan Speedway will have new amenities this season, including lights, more dirt on the track surface and a lap-counting system that tells each driver the lap and place of the car.

For drivers of all ages and classes, the activities and excitement Saturday mean one thing: racing season has begun.