ADD diagnoses, stimulant drug prescriptions skyrocket

SHERIDAN — While the concept of attention deficit disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder first received recognition in 1902, the American Psychological Association did not recognize ADD in its Diagnostic and Statistic Manual of Mental Disorders until 1980.

Because of this, individuals like Jennifer Miller went undiagnosed for years.

“We were known as the bad seeds, the daydreamers, the lazy ones, the ones that the teacher’s didn’t want to deal with,” Miller said.

Individuals diagnosed with the disorder, both as children and into adulthood, have struggled with decisions to use prescription medications for themselves and young children.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has shown Ritalin consumption in the United States increasing from more than 50 million people taking a daily dose in 1988 to more than 350 million in 1998.

Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded an increase in ADHD diagnoses in America from 4.4 million in 2003 to 6.4 million in 2011.

The jump has led to debates on whether there is truly a rise in the prevalence of the condition or if doctors prescribe medications due to unrealistic demands in school and from parents.

In 2000, when she went to the Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center. Miller was diagnosed with both ADHD and bipolar disorder, and the doctor worked through a slew of drug options before settling on Adderall.

“I’ve been on so many it’s not even funny,” Miller said. “I tried everything and anything at that time.”

When Miller became pregnant with her second child, she chose to quit taking Adderall and switch to homeopathic methods to treat her diagnosis. She found caffeine worked to treat her ADHD.

Conversely, Gayle Valante’s mother said she took some type of stimulant drug to treat ADD as a child, and today Valante takes the lowest dose of Adderall. Her introduction to the drug, though, came with treatment for onset adult diabetes. Valente’s doctor prescribed a low dose to help with weight loss.

“Ya, I did lose the weight, but I also could be able to concentrate at work,” Valante said. “Then it was like, ‘Oh, OK.’”

Valante returned to the doctor and told her about her reaction to the drug and added benefit while at work. The doctor lowered her dose slightly and instructed her to continue taking the drug once in the morning during the work week.

“If I don’t take it, I work from home. I don’t get anything done at work, I’m a squirrel and off doing that,” Valante said. “I have to be able to concentrate on what I’m doing so I don’t mess up, and this helps.”

“I think if you use it correctly, under the supervision of a well-educated psychiatrist, I think it is a very wonderful, useful drug,” Valante said. “I think it helps these children get a normal childhood.”

Overprescribing?

The fine line between use and abuse, though, lies in the hands of the prescribers and those obtaining the drugs.

“It’s such a fine line in using it necessarily compared to ‘I want to get good grades in college, I’m going to get this drug that I can find on the internet and use it,’” Valante said.

According to the Center on Young Adult Health and Development, nearly one-third of college students have misused a stimulant prescription drug at least once while attending college.

The Valantes and Miller used the medications prescribed directly to them for diagnosed situations.

But Miller felt the only option she was given by physicians or other medical professionals after diagnosis was prescription medications.

“I felt that was what the full conversation was,” Miller said. “There were no other options offered to me; that’s why I did my own research.”

In Miller’s experience, she saw young children forced to go on stimulant prescription drugs turn into “zombies.”

Shaheen E. Lakhan and Annette Kirchgessner with the Global Neuroscience Initiative Foundation in Los Angeles reported from the CDC in 2010 that two-thirds of children diagnosed with ADHD receive pharmacological treatment and the majority of medications used are stimulants. Once medical professionals discovered ADHD diagnoses lasted beyond adolescence into adulthood, physicians began prescribing methylphenidate, or Ritalin, as a short-acting stimulant drug.

The Washington Post in 2016 reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that parents of young children with the diagnosis try behavior therapy first, but less than half are receiving such services.

As the conversations surrounding the use of medications for ADD and ADHD continue, Miller and Valante advocate doing your research before signing on to any medical treatment plan. Behavior therapy may take more time, effort and dedication than a prescription, but the CDC noted that studies show its effects could be longer lasting than solutions such as medication.