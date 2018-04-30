Second-graders learn about century-old education styles

RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 students ventured back in time recently, and some of them didn’t even have to leave town.

All of the SCSD1 second-graders — two classes from both Tongue River Elementary and Big Horn Elementary — visited the little blue schoolhouse in Ranchester for several hours April 9 and 10 to learn more about early education methods.

TRE students have made the trip for the past seven years, but it was the first trek for Big Horn students. The journey to the schoolhouse was part of a social studies lesson on past, present and future.

TRE second-grade teacher and technology director Jesse Hinkhouse said it was probably the most enjoyable activity that students participated in all year.

“It’s such a different environment, the kids eat it up,” Hinkhouse said. “It’s even better for a field trip, just for the fact that they actually got to live as if they were back then.”

Students dressed up in era-appropriate attire for the occasion, mainly dresses and button-down shirts with dress pants or jeans. The schools have been gathering clothes over the years for students to wear. Some were too big or too small, but every student had something to wear.

TRE student Vance Schmaus wore an old brown hat, a white shirt with gray pinstripes, a belt buckle and bandana. Classmate Alyssa Biteman donned a white dress and Cayla McCrary sported a pink dress. Fellow TRE student Hutcher Stutzman wore a blue army coat that he said was more suited for a sixth-grader, but he enjoyed it.

While in the schoolhouse, students learned about the old forms of education, including cursive penmanship, writing with ink and different types of punishment. Biteman said she had to copy a page from a dictionary at one point.

The students also went on a scavenger hunt inside and outside the schoolhouse, searching for antiques or facts. They saw kerosene lanterns and learned about an old printing press, which entailed stamps with letters and words being pressed on paper.

The schoolhouse, built in 1902 and operated until 1916, stands next to the old Tongue River Elementary building, about a mile away from the current TRE school. The TRE students walked to the schoolhouse and were bused back.

“This could be our favorite [field trip] of the entire year,” Hinkhouse said. “That’s good because it’s (within) walking distance. As state funding keeps getting cut, that’s OK, we can walk to the schoolhouse.”

The schoolhouse still had most of its century-old furnishings, including desks, chalkboards and pocketbooks. The students’ enthusiasm was evident, as they excitedly spoke about all the different activities and tools they encountered, including playing music on an old record player and discovering that coal and wood were used to heat the building. The students also said they liked learning about different outdoor games like jacks.

Hinkhouse said the students played the part of early 20th-century students well. They giggled at a few of the punishment examples, such as wearing a dunce cap or putting their nose against a chalkboard, but were well-behaved overall.

“You could see every one of them straighten up and try to behave to the standard that would have been expected back then,” Hinkhouse said.

The trip back in time for students was brief, but full of discoveries and relics of a bygone education era.