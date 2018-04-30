BHHS students earn top marks at district music festival

BIG HORN — Thirty-six musicians from Big Horn High School traveled to both Gillette high schools to perform festival music in front of professional music adjudicators April 25.

The department is directed by Dustin Olsen and the piano accompanist is Wendy Mort.

The Big Horn Concert Band earned an excellent rating, the Big Horn Jazz Ensemble earned a superior rating and the Big Horn Concert Choir earned a superior rating and a perfect score.

The following soloists also earned a superior rating:

• Cameron Tift — voice solo

• Casey Prior — flute solo

• Caroline Haile — vocal solo

• Nathaniel Lydic — vocal solo

• Robert Stanley — vocal solo

• Cassie Guelde — vocal solo

• Jersey DeHave — vocal solo

• Rowan Kelly — vocal solo

• Reata Cook — vocal solo

• Emily Kidneigh — vocal solo

• Alexis Cooper — vocal solo

The Big Horn High School music department will travel to Denver May 3 to compete at the Music in the Parks Competition.