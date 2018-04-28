Chamber organizing Ignite Conference

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Retention & Expansion Committee will once again host the Ignite Your Business Professional Development Conference on May 22 at Sheridan College.

The conference is for business owners, employees, individuals thinking of starting a business and anyone who is interested in gaining knowledge in leadership, business development and growth, marketing, human resources, customer service and more.

Those participating in the conference will be able to select the workshops of interest from four sessions offering three workshops per session plus a bonus lunch panel session.

The cost is $150 for Chamber members and $175 for non-Chamber members. If more than one person from a business is attending, the cost for additional participants is $100 for Chamber members and $125 for non-Chamber members.

For additional information, see www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.