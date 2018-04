SHERIDAN — Safe Kids Day — a time to celebrate kids, prevent injuries and save lives — will take place May 5 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Gould Street conference room.

The event will include interactive booths, games, prizes and more — all focusing on safety.

The event is free to kids, parents and caregivers.

For more information, see sheridanhospital.org.

The SMH conference room is located at 61 S. Gould St.