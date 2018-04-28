Brown recognized as Summit Award winner

Academics For All honors Christopher “Liam” Brown with the Summit Award this week.

Brown is a senior at Sheridan High School with a GPA of 3.85 despite a full academic and extra-curricular schedule. He has taken three years of advanced (GATE) English, one year of literature and composition, one year of poetry, four years of Spanish, four years of history/government, four years of science and four of math — nine of which were Advanced Placement courses on top of the GATE English. He also fit in some hands-on classes to include two years of symphonic band, weight training, wood working and an internship at the Sheridan County Courthouse that was the subject of a Sheridan Press article Feb. 2.

Brown has been involved in the SHS Model United Nations every year of high school, serving as secretary general as a senior, was named best delegate twice, outstanding delegate three times, honorable mention once, and was on the best team once.

His junior year, he was on the SHS We the People team that won the Wyoming state title, best unit at regionals and won the region award at the national finals in Washington, D.C.

Brown helped reestablish the Interact Club (a high school service organization sponsored by the Sheridan Rotary Club) as a founding member his senior year. He has been on the SHS speech and debate team for all four years, serving as the vice president as a senior.

Outside of school, he has been active in equestrian show jumping, and won first place five times in various competitions over the past three years.

Brown was a member of the SHS tennis team for four years, serving as team captain as a senior, winning the conference team championship as a senior and was the most valuable player as a sophomore.

Brown nominated math instructor Nancy Crowe as his choice for an Outstanding Teacher award.

“Her teaching style is both informative and engaging,” Brown said. “I consistently find that I’m never distracted and always focused when she is teaching, absorbing the material.”

Crowe echoed the praise.

“Liam is, by nature, a quiet, thoughtful young man and quite content to give the other ‘all-stars’ the floor, but his presence changes the atmosphere of the room,” she said. “He radiates kindness and gives the room a sense of calm and stability that is missing when he is gone.”

Brown also wanted to mention Kevin Rizer as an influential teacher.

“I had Mr. Rizer for AP U.S. History my sophomore year and this year he’s my supervisor for my independent study in AP Comparative Government,” Brown said. “His teaching style is engaging and he always encourages us to form our own conclusions and opinions.

“Through my independent study, I’ve also had the opportunity to talk to him and see him work with students outside of class, on his own time, with a sense of compassion for and belief in each individual that I find inspiring,” Brown added. “He’s given me plenty of valuable advice and guidance and I think he’s both a great teacher and a person whom I really respect.”

Rizer said Brown is one of the best students he has ever had.

“Liam uniquely prepared himself in high school for his chosen field of foreign policy with a desire to serve his country as a foreign service officer of the State Department,” Rizer said. “His thoughtful focused approach to all that he undertakes serves as a stark reminder that young adults can have an immediate impact on the world if they so choose. Liam is one to watch…he is a world changer!”

Brown’s college plans are not yet firm; he’s deciding between Georgetown and Columbia University, but said he plans to major in international affairs. After college his plans have been influenced by his parents’ service (e.g. his mother with the Peace Corps in Senegal and his father researching HIV in the Congo).

“In the future, I want to go into a field that incorporates both of my main areas of interest, international affairs and government/politics,” Brown said. “This could mean anything from working for the U.S. State Department or the United Nations to working with or for international organizations like the Red Cross or Oxfam.”

Liam’s parents are Elizabeth and Dr. Christopher Brown.

Written by the Academics for All Committee.