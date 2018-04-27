Vander Waal earn’s starting QB gig

The University of Wyoming football coaches made a great decision Wednesday evening. Head coach Craig Bohl and offensive coordinator Brent Vigen named redshirt freshman Tyler Vander Waal starting quarterback following spring football.

Now, Bohl did go on record saying that QB evaluations will continue into the fall, but Vander Waal getting the nod is still a good sign — a very good sign.

The coaches didn’t just choose Vander Waal without merit. They didn’t blindfold themselves, spin around three times and point at either Vander Waal or fellow QB Nick Smith. Bohl and Vigen reviewed the tape of the spring game and combined that evaluation with the rest of spring ball to choose Vander Waal over Smith.

The fact that the quarterback race remained so close — with both QBs having good days and not-so-good days — may perhaps be cause for concern, but early indications are Vander Waal, a redshirt freshman who has never taken a collegiate snap, is better than Smith.

Wyoming fans know what kind of quarterback Smith is and what to expect from the redshirt senior. Smith showed his capabilities in various starts in 2015 and 2017. Smith, with the comfort of a top-10 defense by his side, couldn’t beat one-win San Jose State at the end of last season, which had lost 10 in a row.

Smith went 0-2 as a starter last season after residing in the program for four years. He had four years of development and four years of learning under Josh Allen, and even that couldn’t carry Smith past a hapless SJSU squad.

Vander Waal is at least slightly better than Smith where we sit today, and Vander Waal will only get better from here on out. Smith has been tapped out.

So, for all intents and purposes, let’s say Vander Waal keeps his starting job, doesn’t regress any in fall ball and is under center for the season-opener against New Mexico State. Wyoming fans will see many freshman mistakes. Vander Waal will hang onto the ball too long at times, bail on the pocket too early every once in awhile, and he may even throw an interception or two.

But here’s the thing about Vander Waal, the former three-star high school recruit: he’s only going to improve. The 6-foot-4 slinger is going to grow into the program and give the quarterback position at Wyoming some stability.

Since Brett Smith abruptly left for the pros before his senior year in 2013, quarterback uncertainty has surrounded Wyoming. Colby Kirkegaard wasn’t very effective for the one season he started in 2014 — a four-win campaign. Cameron Coffman, an Indiana grad transfer, was the pilot behind the 2-10 season in 2015 — his one and only season with UW.

And then Allen, for as good as he was, was only the starter for two seasons, and Pokes fans weren’t exactly sure — following Allen’s redshirt sophomore season — whether or not he’d come back for his junior season. For a few weeks after playing BYU in the Poinsettia Bowl, Wyoming fans were left wondering who would replace Allen if he committed to the 2017 NFL Draft. Luckily, Allen returned for a memorable 2017 season.

Vander Waal gives some stability under center for years to come. If Vander Waal is able to remain healthy and isn’t a train wreck with the starting label next to his name, the Pokes will have their quarterback for likely the next four years.

The last freshman to start for UW was Brett Smith, and he unexpectedly was only in Laramie for three seasons. The Smith years marked the last time UW didn’t have a quarterback quandary going into the offseason.

Vander Waal could buck that trend.