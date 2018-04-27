Lady Broncs start slow, can’t recover against East

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls soccer head coach Kevin Rizer felt as though his team outperformed Cheyenne East Thursday at Homer Scott Field. For the first time this season against a conference foe at home, the Lady Broncs played a good portion of the game in the attacking half and put pressure on the opposing goaltender.

However, Sheridan only found the back of the net once and fell to the Lady Thunderbirds 3-1.

“This is one of those odd games where I felt like the scoreline did not reflect the run of play,” Rizer said. “… I thought we outplayed them. … We’ve got to find a way to score, though. That’s the bottom line.”

Katie Tomlinson accounted for Sheridan’s only goal as she scored in the 46th minute to cut the Lady Broncs’ deficit in half at 2-1.

In Sheridan’s search for the equalizer, East’s Cassidy Hixon hit the Lady Broncs with a counter attack that gave the game its final tally. Hixon flagged down a ball that the Sheridan backline misjudged to earn a one-on-one opportunity against Sheridan goaltender Zoie Jones, and the Cheyenne East forward won the battle.

The second-half blunder wasn’t the only mistake for the Lady Broncs. Sheridan made a few errors defensively during the first 40 minutes, and the Lady Thunderbirds capitalized on a couple of them.

“We had two mental lapses that gave them two goals,” Rizer said. “We can’t have mental lapses. We are getting punished for those. It’s time for us to start punishing teams for that.”

The second of those mental lapses made it a 2-0 game as East’s Amber Carlson netted her second goal of the game in the 20th minute. Carlson’s first goal, during the ninth minute, came against a somewhat sluggish Sheridan defense that didn’t seem to be awake for Thursday’s early 4 p.m. start.

“I just don’t think we came out very focused,” Tomlinson said. “We were sort of lackadaisical out there. We didn’t really play with any energy or passion in the first half. I think that’s what got us.”

The loss dropped the Lady Broncs to 2-7 (six points) in conference play. It doesn’t get any easier for Sheridan as its hosts Cheyenne Central Friday, a team that boasts a record of 7-0-0-1 (22 points), and sits atop 4A East.

“Central is awesome,” Rizer said. “We are excited every chance we get to play because it gives us an opportunity to play and get better, and that’s what we are going to do (Friday).”

The Lady Indians scored a 2-0 win in early April over Sheridan. That close margin gives the Lady Broncs some tangible results that they’re not far off the upper-echelon teams in the conference. It also gives them confidence ahead of Friday’s matchup.

“I think we can beat them, but we have to all play together,” Tomlinson said. “We didn’t play together in the first half (Thursday). If we come together and play our best game, they’re beatable.

“We just need to go out there and play our hearts out.”

The match begins at 4 p.m.

Final

Cheyenne East….2 1 — 3

Sheridan…………0 1 — 1

First half_1, Cheyenne East, Amber Carlson. 2, Cheyenne East, Carlson.

Second half_3, Sheridan, Katie Tomlinson. 4, Cheyenne East, Cassidy Hixon.