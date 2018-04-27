Hudson Rae Camino

Hudson Rae Camino was born April 20, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Kelly and Britni Camino of Buffalo.

His sibling is brother Corbin.

His grandparents are Randy and Vernita Marton of Casper, Dan and Sheila Camino of Buffalo and Jeanne Camino of Clearmont.

Lillian Martha George

Lillian Martha George was born April 21, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Nicholas and Leslie George of Sheridan.

Her sibling is sister Maggie.

Her grandparents are Jeff and Reeda George and Ray and Vicki Legerski, all of Casper.

Elam Marley Lindberg

Elam Marley Lindberg was born April 20, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Rachael Trueblood and Michael Lindberg of Sheridan.

His siblings are brothers Dylan and Drake and sister Eva.

His grandparents are Cheryl and Tom Phelps of Sheridan, Troy and Donna Trueblood of Sheridan, Bob and Shelly Peldo of Oregon, and Lori Peldo of Washington.

Savvy Ann Stewart

Savvy Ann Stewart was born April 19, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Ronnie and Kaydee Stewart of Dayton.

Her sibling is brother Chap.

Her grandparents are Rick and Lisa Good of Moorcroft.