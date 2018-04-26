Absaroka Head Start to remain open for at least one more year

SHERIDAN — Despite initial plans to close at the end of May, the Absaroka Head Start program — which prepares young children for future schooling — will continue in Sheridan for at least one more year.

The new plan involves remaining at the current location at the Sheridan railroad depot at Broadway and Fifth streets for the next year or so and then finding a new location, ideally a permanent building.

Head Start director Amber Clark said specific funding details haven’t yet been worked out, but the early childhood program is no longer shutting its doors this year.

“I can confirm that we will remain open (perhaps on a smaller scale) next school year,” Clark wrote in an email.

Clark didn’t elaborate on specific reasons for the change, but a contributing factor is likely a grassroots effort over the past month by concerned parents and grandparents who would be affected by the closure.

In working to keep the program in Sheridan, parents and grandparents have reached out to community members interested in donating either a building or land for the program. Amanda Lawrence, who has a daughter in the program, said she has a lead on a potential area of land to construct a new building, which would likely take at least two years. Pat Cossel, whose grandson attends the Head Start program, encouraged community members to show up and speak at the city council meeting May 7 to spread the word.

Both Cossel and Lawrence said they have had more positive conversations with Clark in the past month and feel their concerns are being taken into consideration.

“It seems like she’s more willing to hear what we have to say now,” Lawrence said. “I think the outcry from the parents and other community members has opened their eyes to the desperate need of having Head Start in this town.”

Cossel said that without the Head Start program, there could be more students behind their classmates when they enter school.

“If they take away the Head Start, they’re going to have a lot more kids that don’t have the skills,” Cossel said. “It’s just so crucial for them to be on the same playing ground as the parents who are more affluent and have the ability to send their children to a day care center.”

Lawrence is overseeing the donations process to help support the federally-funded Head Start program. She said the program helped save her marriage and keep her family intact.

“A lot of people don’t even understand what Head Start is,” Lawrence said. “They think it’s just a free day care for poor people, and it’s so much more than that.”

The current location at the Sheridan railroad depot — a temporary space being used because Head Start’s previous location, the old Highland Park school, was condemned — doesn’t have enough room for the number of kids for which it is funded, nor does it include a kitchen or outdoor play space. Those limitations were all reasons why the program was scheduled to close.

Cossel shared an email from Clark that detailed the requirements a potential new building would need to meet.

“Our program is funded for two classes and can serve 38-40 children,” Clark wrote in the email. “If we had to, we could use one classroom and have a session in the morning and a session in the afternoon but this is not ideal … Also, even though we are not a ‘day care,’ we have to be zoned as a child care facility due to the fact that we have to be licensed with state child care licensing.”

Clark wrote that an acceptable building would need the following: two classrooms, each at least 700 square feet; an outdoor space of at least 1,500 square feet; a kitchen with a hood over the stove; office space; a storage room; at least one set of bathrooms; a manual fire alarm system; and at least two exits.

A long-term solution hasn’t been found yet, but Absaroka Head Start will remain open in Sheridan for at least the near future, thanks in part to a handful of persistent families.