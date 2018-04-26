Community briefs

City concludes streetscape design workshop, continues to seek feedback

SHERIDAN — The city concluded a three-day design workshop for its 2023 Streetscape Project Wednesday morning.

Consultants working with the city on the Streetscape Project will submit a draft report with recommendations for how the city should proceed, as well as an action plan for implementing those recommendations.

Community development director Brian Craig said the report will likely recommend the city conduct a parking inventory and utilization study so the city has an understanding of how parking currently functions on Main Street before moving forward. He added that the city is committed to ensuring there will be no net-loss of parking as a result of the Streetscape Project. Going forward, Craig said the city will continue to solicit feedback from the community on needs and goals for the project and hopes to engage with residents and business owners who did not get to weigh in during the design workshop this week.

On Main Street, the city is looking for feedback on whether residents would like to see the road reduced to two lanes to allow for more sidewalk space or keep the road at four lanes with enhancements at intersections. Craig said the community will have about a year to determine how it wants to proceed.

Residents can also submit feedback and see updates on the project on the project website, sheridanmainstreet.com.

Whitney Benefits donation of more than $11 million will support education

SHERIDAN — Whitney Benefits announced a seven-year, $11.369 million donation Wednesday afternoon to support local education, particularly at Sheridan College. The second-century legacy gift has been in the works for more than a year and came 100 years after the death of E. A. Whitney.

The funds will be distributed beginning July 1 and will be about the same every year until 2025. The money will support 18 full-time jobs and one part-time job at Sheridan College in a variety of areas, including agriculture, computer science, technology programs, nursing and performing arts. It will also fund computer science courses in the three Sheridan County school districts.

Sheridan College President Paul Young said Whitney Benefits currently spends more than $1 million per year in program and staff support at Sheridan College.

Young also said the donation should help Wyoming reach the goals set by Gov. Matt Mead for 67 percent of Wyoming’s working age population to hold a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2025 and 82 percent by 2040. That number currently stands at around 40 percent.

Whitney Benefits board President Tom Kinnison was optimistic about the potential ramifications of the donation.

“This part of the state in five years is not going to be the star of northern Wyoming; it’s not going to be the star of Wyoming; it’s going to be the star of this whole region of America,” Kinnison said.

Pickering announces run for county

commission

SHERIDAN — Antonio Pickering announced Wednesday he will run for a seat on the Sheridan County Commission in the upcoming election.

Pickering said, if elected, he will work toward providing the county with a fiscally responsible government, reliable jobs and a strong community for future generations.

Pickering grew up in Sheridan and joined the Navy after graduating high school.

“When I returned, I promised myself I would make a habit of giving back to the community that made me who I am today,” Pickering said. “Being someone who will genuinely represent area residents in the county commission feels like a great way to keep that promise to myself and the community.”

Three county commission seats are up for re-election in 2018. Commissioners Bob Rolston and Steve Maier have announced they will not seek re-election to their seats. Incumbent Terry Cram will seek another term as county commissioner. Dennis Heizer, Chris Schock, Nick Siddle and Christi Burgess Haswell have also announced they plan to run for county commission seats.