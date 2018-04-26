Local runners trek to the Boston Marathon finish line

Del Acker

SHERIDAN — Del Acker has lofty aspirations in regards to his future marathon endeavors. The 68-year-old Sheridanite wants to join the Boston Marathon’s Quarter Century Club, which requires 25 consecutive years of racing.

Acker is over two-thirds of the way there as he just finished his 17th Boston Marathon last week.

“I got eight more to go,” Acker said. “That’s at least the goal, but I want to keep doing marathons, particularly Boston, as long as I can qualify.”

For the first time in his marathoning career, Acker will have to qualify for Boston in another marathon. Acker failed to run in under 4 hours, 10 minutes last Monday, and a large culprit to that goes back to Acker’s knee-replacement surgery he had in late January.

Acker had less than three months to rehabilitate and adjust to his new knee, and that led to a time of 5:40:26.

Acker plans to run a marathon in Missoula, Montana, this summer in an attempt to qualify. If it doesn’t happen then, Acker will simply run another marathon.

Competing in multiple marathons in one calendar year isn’t anything foreign to Acker, who was born in Topeka, Kansas, and played college football at Kansas State. Not long after Acker graduated from KSU, he began running as a way to stay in shape.

The former offensive lineman discovered his passion for running long distances at the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run in 2000. Acker has run numerous marathons each and every year, and in 2002 he added the Boston Marathon to his busy schedule.

Acker has seen his racing mentality change over the years. He has transformed from a runner just happy to compete in Boston to one with a calculated strategy. Acker has seen firsthand the marathon go from one encompassing 15,000 runners to one that invites close to 30,000. He’s seen the heightened security since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

So aside from the goal of joining the Quarter Century Club, why does Acker keep coming back?

“There’s a couple reasons,” he said. “One, my wife and I always enjoy going back to Boston. Over the years we’ve become real Red Sox fans, and we enjoy going to Fenway [Park] for games. We enjoy the city and doing things all around the city. Now that I’m retired, we take some extra time and travel around New England.”

Acker and his wife Peggy hope to have many more chances to vacation around the Northeast as Acker chases his dream of running in 25 straight Boston Marathons.

Taylor Cummings

SHERIDAN — Two years ago, Taylor Cummings’ radar didn’t include the Boston Marathon.

Cummings had recently graduated from Montana State-Northern, where she played basketball, when her family convinced her to fly to Scotland and run a marathon overseas. Cummings didn’t think much of it and didn’t have time to start a full training regimen but she elected to do it as a fun family activity.

“I had no idea how I was going to feel out there,” Cummings said. “At like mile 22, I couldn’t feel my toes and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh what did I sign up for?’”

Cummings basically winged it, and much to her surprise, she qualified for one of the world’s most iconic 26.2-miles races.

“I remember my family saying, ‘You qualified for Boston, that’s a huge deal,’” Cummings said. “And I just said, ‘Well if I qualified, I have to run it.’”

Cummings didn’t run all that well her inaugural year in Boston in 2017. She wasn’t real pleased with her training and entered the race with a negative attitude, and that reflected in her performance.

Cummings didn’t want that race to live as her lasting memory of the Boston Marathon, so she recommitted herself and underwent another full 18-20 weeks of training ahead of the 2018 race.

She balanced her busy life as an assistant coach for the Sheridan College women’s basketball team and ran miles upon miles. Whether it was logging multiple hours on a treadmill on cold winter nights or braving the outdoor conditions, Cummings found a way to stay on track.

Sheridan’s adverse training conditions actually helped Cummings come race day. The Boston marathon experienced some of its worst weather conditions in recent memory, but Cummings took it all stride.

“I think being from this region, I think performance wise, it probably helped me out,” Cummings said. “… My time would have probably been better if the conditions were better, but where I finished probably was better because of the weather.”

Cummings still finished in 3 hours, 16 minutes and 45 seconds, which marked the fourth-fastest time among Wyoming competitors and the fastest female time in the state.

Now, Cummings will delve back into her basketball world and help the Lady Generals improve during the offseason. As for next year’s Boston Marathon, Cummings is in wait-and-see mode.

“My first year running, it was hot and I didn’t run the race I wanted to run,” Cummings said. “And this year, I ran the race I wanted to, but the weather was bad. Well, if I go a third time, the third time’s a charm, so everything kind of lines up.

“There might be a third time. We’ll see.”