SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Grass fire mutual aid to Tongue River fire district, Monarch Road, 2:54 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, South Carlin Street, 12:39 a.m.

• Trauma, West Sixth Street, 7:39 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 9:51 a.m.

• Medical, Sioux Drive, 12:50 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:49 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6 p.m.

• Medical, South Main Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6:47 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Trauma, Burr Drive, 8:45 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, Avoca Place, 12:24 a.m.

• Medical, South Carlin Street, 12:38 a.m.

• Possession of stolen property, Hill Pond Drive, 2 a.m.

• Accident, Emerson Street, 7:45 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Hit and run, Pine Drive, 10:14 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 12:56 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Sherman Avenue, 1:27 p.m.

• Interference, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:45 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 3:45 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Beaver Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Lost property, West Loucks Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Vicious dog, South Thurmond Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:07 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:11 p.m.

• Harassment, Broadway Street, 5:16 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Skeels Street, 5:50 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:53 p.m.

• Animal incident, West Perkins Street, 6:34 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Timberline Drive, 7:41 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Absaraka Street, 7:58 p.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 11:27 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist agency, Fort Road, 1:49 p.m.

• Message, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 3:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 29, 3:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Burr Drive, 8:40 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 10:27 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Andrew Joseph Ruckdeschel, 36, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Dawn Marie Lindell, 51, Sheridan, careless driving, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Riley Roy Prill, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Jerald Thomas Fallon, Jr., 39, Douglas, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Saul Angulo, 26, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Jessica Lynne Thompson, 32, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cassandra Rose Green, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 0