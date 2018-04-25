WGFD to conduct public meeting on regulations

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold a public meeting to discuss changes to fishing, watercraft, aquatic invasive species, license issuance and wolf season regulations. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the Game and Fish Department regional office.

The most noteworthy proposed fishing regulation changes for northeast Wyoming are reducing the daily bag limit on brown trout in Sand Creek, implementing a trophy trout regulation on North Sayles Reservoir No. 1 on the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area in Johnson County, allowing the trapping or seining of bait fish in the Tongue River drainage and eliminating a portion of a live bait possession area.

In addition to proposed fishing regulation changes, alterations to the license issuance regulation and the mortality limits for the gray wolf hunting season will be discussed.

Also, minor changes proposed to the watercraft and aquatic invasive species regulations will be presented.

“Rather than have two or three public meetings to discuss changes being proposed, the Sheridan Region decided to have one meeting to discuss the changes in all five regulation chapters,” Sheridan region wildlife supervisor Craig Smith said.

Written comments can be provided at public meetings by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved/public-meetings.

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. June 4. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

Interested parties are encouraged to attend the public meeting in Sheridan April 30. Any questions about the proposals can be directed to the Sheridan Game and Fish office at (307) 672-7418.

The WGFD regional office is located at 700 Valley View Drive in Sheridan.