Potential for USFS to add rental cabin options

SHERIDAN — Those enjoying recreation in the Bighorn National Forest might soon have more options for renting cabins through the U.S. Forest Service.

The local U.S. Forest Service office offers three cabins for rent in the Bighorn National Forest. Beyond that, the USFS owns several other compounds, cabins and lookouts that remain partially or fully vacated, and the agency is currently looking into making some of those accessible to renters in the future.

The three available cabins reside on the Buffalo side of the Bighorns and include Muddy Guard Cabin, Pole Creek Cabin and the Sheep Mountain Lookout.

In 2004, President George W. Bush signed into law the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. The act lays out fee and use regulations for any recreational land or water facility on federal lands, and at least 80 percent of the fees collected on each site must remain available for use on those sites specifically.

So, 80 percent of the fees collected from the three available cabins in the Bighorns go directly back into preserving and enhancing the cabins.

Sara Evans Kirol, a U.S. Forest Service trails and special use employee in Sheridan, said the cabin reservations fill up quickly. Muddy Guard Cabin already has reservations until Oct. 1, with a few one-day dates open. Pole Creek remains slightly more available for the 2018 summer season, and the Sheep Mountain Lookout, with its short season, remains completely booked until late August.

The cabins help provide income for buildings that would otherwise use taxpayer dollars to maintain largely unused facilities.

The three facilities not only generate their own revenues for expenses, but by providing routine maintenance, they’re preserved as historical buildings.

USFS recreation staff officer Dave McKee said Muddy Guard was chosen as a final option for rehabilitation and rental because it qualified for the National Register of Historic Places. With its restoration and newly-added solar panels, Muddy Guard provides full-service amenities for renters to access by ski, snowmobile, hike or ATV.

Pole Creek sits next to nordic trails for easy accessibility. Sheep Mountain provides renters 360 degree views and, when Evans Kirol visited, included the Northern Lights.

The lookout tower, although providing the shortest rental season out of the three, has a particular draw for potential renters.

Because of this, Black Mountain Lookout west of Dayton shows promise as an option for future rental use. Evans Kirol said the building received preservation work and the only thing needed before it could be rented out, other than trudging through the paperwork and process to secure it as an approved rental, would be bathroom facilities. The outhouse just beneath the lookout would not meet requirements in its current state.

Evans Kirol said the process to secure a site into the registry takes around two years. Because most of the buildings are historic, forest service staff must comply with specific preservation regulations for the buildings.

The leadership team at the local USFS office will continue to review the list of ranger stations, campgrounds, former fire crew homes and compounds for rental opportunities. While most of the lightly used facilities and buildings still see some traffic, the more vacant buildings might transform into heavily-used structures for the USFS and renters alike.