College students continuing music careers in Laramie

SHERIDAN — In fifth grade, Johnathan Ross saw his cousin playing tuba in a concert. After the performance, Ross told his mother he wanted to play the instrument, but mistakenly called it a trumpet. Thinking he would learn how to play the large brass tuba, Ross instead came home to find the much smaller trumpet.

“I was like, ‘What is this?’” Ross said. “It was too late, I had to play it. But it was the greatest mistake of my life.”

Ross is one of four Sheridan College students recently accepted to the University of Wyoming music program via the Brass Performance Scholarship. Rósborg Halldórsdóttir also plays the trumpet, while Christian Schultze plays the tuba and Michael Cossel plays the trombone.

The four students represent all of the brass instrument graduates this year, so Sheridan College director of bands and jazz studies Eric Richards is excited to see them continue their studies together for the next two years.

“To have the entire pool of graduates get accepted into a program and every one of them get a scholarship — that’s pretty unusual,” Richards said. “When you see all four of them are headed on a great path like this, it’s really, really rewarding.”

Halldórsdóttir, Ross and Schultze traveled to Laramie in January to audition for the program and were accepted in February. Cossel wasn’t planning to continue his musical education right away but was accepted last month based on his individual performance in front of several UW professors who traveled to Sheridan in February as part of a master class. Scott Meredith, University of Wyoming brass area coordinator and associate professor of trumpet, said UW accepts 14 to 20 trumpet students per year and that Ross and Halldórsdóttir had no trouble with their auditions, which lasted about an hour.

Meredith complimented the music program at Sheridan College.

“The teaching that’s going on there is off-the-charts good,” Meredith said. “The job [Richards] is doing is something that must be taken notice of. He’s really going the extra mile for his students and his department … That’s a program that we can feel is on the same page with what we’re trying to do.”

The four students also make up 80 percent of an honors brass quintet — which is composed of two trumpets, a horn, trombone and tuba — that started in September 2017 at the college.

The quintet will perform at next month’s graduation, and the students plan to continue the quintet in Laramie with one new member.

They all relish the small community music students have at the college.

“We can learn off each other because we all know how we work,” Ross said. “It helps for a better learning environment.”

The students spend significant amounts of time planning out practice and performance schedules, but they enjoy doing so because they are usually playing music with friends.

“I think that’s a good thing, that we can mix our social life with the work,” Halldórsdóttir said. “It feels cooler than math, where you just go to the library and do your math homework and then you’re done. This homework you get to do with other people but are still learning at the same time.”

Ross and Schultze will study music education at Wyoming. Ross plans to teach either elementary school or high school, while Schultze hopes to teach middle school initially. Halldórsdóttir and Cossel will study music performance at UW. Halldórsdóttir wants to attend graduate school and eventually teach, while Cossel hopes to open his own performing venue down the road.

None of the four students knew each other before they came to SC, but they have formed a close connection in less than two years.

Schultze hails from Buffalo and was the varsity quarterback and tuba section leader in high school. His music career started with the baritone in fifth grade, followed by the tuba and guitar shortly after. An awakening came when Schultze played bass guitar in the jazz band during his junior year of high school.

“That’s when I knew music was what I wanted to do with my life, and so I took that and ran with it,” Schultze said.

Ross graduated from Campbell County High School. Halldórsdóttir came from Iceland and was named the Northern Wyoming Community College District 2017 Student of the Year. Cossel attended Sheridan High School and played in the community ensemble at Sheridan College once per week as a junior and senior, so he was familiar with the program and instructors.

“Working with Dr. Richards, I realized how much the music program was actually expanding here, really growing to be a really good opportunity for anybody who wanted to study music,” Cossel said.

Cossel said music has been an important part of his life since a young age. He remembers listening to Beatles albums with his grandfather as a kid. Cossel moved to Sheridan in eighth grade and jumped into the music scene in town.

“Once I realized all the different opportunities there were here, I just latched onto it,” Cossel said. “It’s just kind of been the only thing that I’ve ever felt a drive to work for.”

The students took different paths to Sheridan College, and their plans will diverge after two years in Laramie, but they were brought together by a common love of music.