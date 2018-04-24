FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Schiffer Collaborative School announces honor roll

SHERIDAN — Officials with the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School announced the school’s third-quarter honor rolls recently. 

A Honor Roll

Ninth grade — Jack McTiernan, Brittany Rios

10th grade — Bradey Burr, Eleanor Fernald, Jade Mespelt, William Palmer

11th grade — Ryan Baum, Mercy Duval, Kailey Mortensen, Kaylie Redinger

12th grade — Alexandria Bautista, Michael Forni, Rachel Forni, Colten Meece

B Honor Roll

Ninth grade — Ross Norskog

10th grade — Terry Johnson, Travon McGuire, Maijaliisa Peterson, Alexus Price, Emily Ramirez, Hillary RidesHorse, Veronica Ruiz, Vikki Swinyer, Kyle Thesing

11th grade — Tylar Bass, Chloe Goode, Zachery Hoon, Andrew Mathis, Sharon Weight

April 24th, 2018

