Schiffer Collaborative School announces honor roll

SHERIDAN — Officials with the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School announced the school’s third-quarter honor rolls recently.
A Honor Roll
Ninth grade — Jack McTiernan, Brittany Rios
10th grade — Bradey Burr, Eleanor Fernald, Jade Mespelt, William Palmer
11th grade — Ryan Baum, Mercy Duval, Kailey Mortensen, Kaylie Redinger
12th grade — Alexandria Bautista, Michael Forni, Rachel Forni, Colten Meece
B Honor Roll
Ninth grade — Ross Norskog
10th grade — Terry Johnson, Travon McGuire, Maijaliisa Peterson, Alexus Price, Emily Ramirez, Hillary RidesHorse, Veronica Ruiz, Vikki Swinyer, Kyle Thesing
11th grade — Tylar Bass, Chloe Goode, Zachery Hoon, Andrew Mathis, Sharon Weight