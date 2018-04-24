Art on Grinnell set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — Join the community for a festive day celebrating public art in downtown Sheridan Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include artists and vendors.

At 10 a.m., Bonafide Foods will offer up fresh doughnuts and coffee to enjoy while you check out local artists and artisan booths on Grinnell Plaza.

The Hot Tamale Louie sculpture unveiling will take place at 1 p.m. In memory of Louie, Bonafide Foods will feature burgers as well as tamales for your dining pleasure.

For more information, call (307) 752-1603.