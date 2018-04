SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department and Sheridan County Public Health will again participate in National Drug Take Back Day.

The event is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walgreens. During that time, you may dispose of any unused or unwanted medications. You will not be required to give your name or sign any forms.

Walgreens is located at 1766 Coffeen Ave.