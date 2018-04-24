FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Refugee to perform, speak at SC

SHERIDAN — Mariela Shaker will perform and speak in a TEDx style presentation Saturday at the Whitney Center of the Arts at Sheridan College.

Shaker will provide an evening of music, learning and expanding perspectives alongside Susan Stubson.

Shaker is a violinist who combines music with her life story to share a powerful message on peace, drawing from her loss, hope and resilience as a refugee escaping the war in Syria. The event is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

