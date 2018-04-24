Burgess performs well at Toastmasters contest

SHERIDAN — Cloud Peak Toastmasters, Sheridan club, held a local speech contest March 29 at The Hub on Smith. Three contestants participated in the contest: Bill Bradshaw, Val Burgess and Rob Davidson.

Burgess and Bradshaw, respectively, Cloud Peak’s top two winners, moved to the N-1 area challenge. Gillette’s Energy Capital Toastmasters’ participants were Bruce Brown and John Gutierrez.

The N-1 area competition was held April 10 in Sheridan. For this contest, the top two speakers from both clubs participated in the International and Table Topic speeches competition. Prepared speeches are 5-7 minutes in length. Table Topic impromptu speeches are 1-2 minutes. Their purpose is to have members think extemporaneously and speak for a short time.

At the conclusion of the contest, first-place winner of the speech contest was Burgess. Gutierrez took first place in the Table Topics. Both move on to the state competition in Casper May 5.

If Burgess and/or Gutierrez places first there, they proceed to the regional competition in Denver.

The Cloud Peak Toastmasters meet weekly at at 6:45 a.m. at The Hub on Smith Street, located at 211 Smith St. Cloud Peak can be contacted by email at toastmaster604316@gmail.com or by calling (307) 674-4080.