FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Burgess performs well at Toastmasters contest

Home|News|Local News|Burgess performs well at Toastmasters contest

SHERIDAN — Cloud Peak Toastmasters, Sheridan club, held a local speech contest March 29 at The Hub on Smith. Three contestants participated in the contest: Bill Bradshaw, Val Burgess and Rob Davidson. 

Burgess and Bradshaw, respectively, Cloud Peak’s top two winners, moved to the N-1 area challenge. Gillette’s Energy Capital Toastmasters’ participants were Bruce Brown and John Gutierrez.

The N-1 area competition was held April 10 in Sheridan. For this contest, the top two speakers from both clubs participated in the International and Table Topic speeches competition. Prepared speeches are 5-7 minutes in length. Table Topic impromptu speeches are 1-2 minutes. Their purpose is to have members think extemporaneously and speak for a short time.

At the conclusion of the contest, first-place winner of the speech contest was Burgess. Gutierrez took first place in the Table Topics. Both move on to the state competition in Casper May 5.

If Burgess and/or Gutierrez places first there, they proceed to the regional competition in Denver.

The Cloud Peak Toastmasters meet weekly at at 6:45 a.m. at The Hub on Smith Street, located at 211 Smith St. Cloud Peak can be contacted by email at toastmaster604316@gmail.com or by calling (307) 674-4080.

By |April 24th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS