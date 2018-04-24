Ucross Foundation to host workshop, reception

CLEARMONT — The Ucross Foundation will host an afternoon of horses and art Sunday.

“Lineage & Legacy: The Imaged Horse” is a multidisciplinary equine exhibition featuring more than 30 works by 10 artists, including five international artists.

From noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Ucross will host a drawing and photography workshop at the Ranch at Ucross led by several of the artists featured in the exhibition.

Organizers ask those planning to attend to RSVP by calling (307) 737-2291.

From 3-5 p.m., an artists’ talk and reception is planned at the Ucross Foundation Art Gallery in the Big Red Barn. No need to RSVP. Refreshments will be provided.

The events are free and open to the public and are part of Sheridan’s Celebrate the Arts 2018. See the full schedule at http://www.sheridanpublicarts.com.

The Ucross Foundation Art Gallery is located ½ mile east of the intersection of Highways 14 and 16 East in Ucross. In addition to the events planned for Sunday, the exhibition will be on view until June 9.