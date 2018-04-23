Groups help child abuse victims, families

Just as pinwheels whir in the wind, creating blue and silver spirals in front of the Sheridan County Courthouse and Sheridan High School, Sheridanites whir into action to stop child abuse from affecting families in the community.

Wyoming recorded 1,077 unique cases of child abuse in 2015, and an estimated 1,750 children died from child abuse and neglect in the United States in 2016. Children advocacy centers like Sheridan’s Compass Center for Families, as well as students partnering with children through various programs, help Sheridan push prevention.

Taylin Maxwell and her family serve as some of those prevention pushers, working on the front lines as a foster family.

“We have seen kids come in with all different cases of child abuse, from neglect to actual (physical) abuse to emotional,” Maxwell said.

She learned the signs of child abuse and neglect early on — noticing physical marks on a child or a distant or clingy child, a sign of emotional abuse. Growing up with foster siblings that suffered from child abuse has helped Maxwell pick up on abnormalities in her job at the YMCA.

Maxwell said each child entering her home becomes family, and because of the impact her foster siblings have had on her life, Maxwell wrote every name she could remember on an individual blue and silver pinwheel staked into the front lawn at Sheridan High School Friday morning.

The blue and silver pinwheels have represented the national symbol for child abuse prevention since 2008 through Prevent Child Abuse America.

Sheridan County joins in the Pinwheels for Prevention cause, bringing awareness to child abuse prevention efforts in the county.

Sheridan High School student Kelly Moodry organized an individual event at the high school one day after the county-wide event at the courthouse.

Maddy Estes volunteers for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Sheridan. She never experienced child abuse firsthand but believes it is commonplace in the program.

“That’s why some people become a Big,” Estes said, “so that they can make a change in other kids’ lives and make it different for them maybe because it wasn’t like that for themselves.”

Estes appreciated the training in how to detect child abuse before matching with her Little. Not only does BBBS teach participants how to identify possible abuse, it trains them on what to do in those situations.

Compass Center for Families in Sheridan works on the other side of the spectrum in hopes at alleviating child abuse through education for the parents.

Compass does this by implementing protective factors.

The five protective factors — parental resilience, social connections, concrete support in times of need, knowledge of parenting and child development and social and emotional competence of children — are the foundation of the “Strengthening Families Approach.” The factors, if established well, create strong families, positive environments and promote optimal child and youth development.

“Compass uses this information about protective factors to inform our programs and frames how we work with families,” said Susan Carr, executive director of Compass. “With our programming, we are always reflecting on what our goals are — successful families and healthy children — and determining if we are doing that through the lens of the strengthening families framework.”

Compass began implementing protective factors after learning about them from a community conversation hosted by Jennifer Davis of the Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund last year at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

“When I heard the information presented, my brain just exploded with ideas of how it could help us make much more forward progress with our families,” Carr said. “It is a goal to make true and lasting change, and this framework just spoke to me in a way that I never had happen before.”

More than 30 states are shifting policy, funding and training to build protective factors with families. Strengthening Families is coordinated by the Center for the Study of Social Policy and supported by several other national partner organizations.

“We recognized last year that many families didn’t know what questions to ask or where to go, and we thought we should be doing a better job or supporting families to learn new skills in advocating for themselves,” Carr said.

“We started making sure we were checking in with each family several times a month just to see how they were doing. These informal case management sessions allowed us to build better rapport with families and helped them recognize their own strengths and abilities that maybe they hadn’t been able to identify before.”

Through education, awareness and early detection, the community continues its push for child abuse prevention.