SC students reflect on trip to Nicaragua

By Claire Barnes

Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Joseph Aguirre, college success program director at Sheridan College, previously worked for Rotary International as a cultural ambassador to Mexico. He spent nine weeks in Cuernavaca, Mexico, in 2009 learning Spanish, immersing himself in the culture and doing community service. That experience had such a positive impact on his life that he wanted to give his students a similar opportunity.

“You can learn about other countries on TV or read about them, but there really is no substitute for actually going there and experiencing day-to-day life in a Third World country,” he said. “Service learning is a great way to make a difference at the same time.”

Aguirre, staff members from Sheridan College and Gillette College and 10 students just returned from a 10-day trip in partnership with Project Schoolhouse, a non-profit that builds water systems, schools and careers in rural Nicaragua. The trip provided non-traditional college students — who make up less than 4 percent of those who study abroad during their college experience — an opportunity to learn internationally. A number of local businesses helped sponsor the trip.

During their time in La Guitarria, a remote village located in central Nicaragua, the students helped build the first permanent clean water system for the community, taught art classes to about 30 of the village children and helped clear a building site for a school.

All of the students stayed together with a host family and were responsible for helping with household chores such as cooking, milking cows and cleaning, in addition to their service work.

Residents of the village are entrepreneurial farmers and live without modern conveniences, including refrigeration, electricity and running water.

“When I got home I was just so thankful for everything I have and realized how much we take for granted,” student Heidi Anderson said.

In order to take part in the trip, students were required to enroll in the course Sociology, International Field Studies, which prepared them for their experience abroad. They learned basic Spanish and studied Nicaraguan culture, including food, customs, geography, economics and politics.

The students agreed that their biggest challenge was the language barrier but were surprised to develop close relationships with local residents anyway.

“When we first went to the village we were all pretty intimidated because we didn’t know much Spanish, but by the end of the trip we were so sad to leave, and the families there were sad to see us go,” said Madison Chavez, a first-year SC student.

All of the students said the experience helped them develop gratitude for what they have.

Shelby Fortik, a second-year dual culinary arts and hospitality management major, said it took a local’s perspective to make her realize the true impact of her work. Toward the end of the trip, the students traveled to Matagalpa to tour the Selva Negra coffee farm and met a nurse who served the residents of rural central Nicaragua. He told them that two weeks prior to their arrival two women had died because they did not have access to clean water.

“That conversation really made me realize that this project will leave a positive impact on the village that will last generations,” Fortik said. “It was pretty emotional when I really understood that we were helping to save lives.”

Each night the students had a group session where they talked about their experiences that day. Aguirre said he was impressed by the students’ conversations and their ability to process their experiences.

“Everything I wanted the students to get out of the trip they did,” he said. “I think they gained some great perspectives, and most said they want to go back — that’s rewarding.”

National studies show students who travel abroad are more likely to complete college and seek future education. This was the first service-learning trip offered to students in the college success program, but Aguirre hopes to be able to offer similar trips in the future.