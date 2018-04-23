Buchanan announces he will seek re-election

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan announced he will seek re-election during the Republican State Convention Saturday.

Buchanan was appointed secretary of state in March after Ed Murray resigned from the role amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

“It was an honor to be appointed to the office of secretary of state,”Buchanan said. “I plan to start a statewide campaign to earn each and every one of your votes.”

Buchanan served in the State House of Representatives as a representative from Goshen County from 2003 to 2013. During his time in the House, Buchanan served as Chairman of Judiciary, Majority Floor Leader and as Speaker of the House.

“I pledge to provide a conservative voice in Cheyenne,” Buchanan said. “I pledge to serve and govern from sound Wyoming principles. Most of all, I pledge to be a public servant of whom you can be proud. Together we can move Wyoming forward with proven conservative leadership.”

Rep. James Byrd, D-Cheyenne, has also announced he will run for secretary of state.