CVC to host community conversations

SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community has invited the community to an event where you’ll be asked to listen to others and also asked for your opinion. The conversations will provide an opportunity for you to offer your insight, your stories and your experiences around how you would describe our community.

The events aim to practice and promote civil discourse in the community.

Three different sessions will be offered:

• 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sheridan College Thorne Rider Center, Room 008

• 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sheridan College Whitney Room 202

• 9:30 a.m. to noon, Sheridan College Broadway Center, 245 Broadway St.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call the CVC at (307) 675-0833.