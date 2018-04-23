FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Light of Hope breakfast to honor Champion for Children

Home|News|Local News|Light of Hope breakfast to honor Champion for Children

SHERIDAN — The 10th annual Light of Hope Breakfast will take place Friday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn.

Celebrate Sheryl Bunting as the 2018 Champion for Children and show your financial support for Compass-Center for Families in Sheridan County.

While this breakfast is a free event, Compass will invite each person in attendance to make a contribution to support the work of Court Appointed Special Advocates and Compass Center for Families in Sheridan County.

RSVP to Tifany at (307) 675-2272, or email her at tifany@compass4families.org.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

By |April 23rd, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS