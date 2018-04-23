Light of Hope breakfast to honor Champion for Children

SHERIDAN — The 10th annual Light of Hope Breakfast will take place Friday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn.

Celebrate Sheryl Bunting as the 2018 Champion for Children and show your financial support for Compass-Center for Families in Sheridan County.

While this breakfast is a free event, Compass will invite each person in attendance to make a contribution to support the work of Court Appointed Special Advocates and Compass Center for Families in Sheridan County.

RSVP to Tifany at (307) 675-2272, or email her at tifany@compass4families.org.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.