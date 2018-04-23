FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Combat color run set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Combat Color Fun Run will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sheridan College.

The event will begin in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome parking lot. 

Participants will receive a packet of colored powder and a bottle of water. Children ages 5 and younger can participate for free. Fees for children ages 6-14 are $5 per person. Students in high school and college can participate for $10 per person. All others are $15 per person. Families can join the race for $25.

Register online at https://nwccd.formstack.com/forms/colorrun.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

