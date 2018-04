SHERIDAN — B.J. Thomas will perform in concert at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The singer, a five-time Grammy and two-time Dove Award winner, has sold more than 70 million records and is ranked in Billboard’s Top 50 most played artists over the past 50 years.

Tickets for the concert cost $35 per person. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.