SMH to conduct blood draws in Ranchester, Dayton

SHERIDAN — The Ranchester and Dayton community blood draws will take place next week.

The Ranchester draw is scheduled for Wednesday from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at Ranchester Town Hall.

The Dayton blood draw is scheduled for Thursday from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at Dayton Town Hall.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Unless you are a diabetic, please remember to fast for 12 hours prior to the screening.

Drink plenty of water during the fast. Participants can drink black coffee or tea.

Costs for the screenings vary. Results will be mailed to participants after the blood draw.

The blood draw is sponsored by Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

For information, contact Sandy Fuller at (307) 675-5846.