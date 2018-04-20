Wyoming Innovation Road Tour bringing resources to Sheridan

SHERIDAN — A statewide tour that will make stops at Wyoming’s community colleges will bring funding and business-assistance resources to entrepreneurs, inventors and innovators.

The Wyoming Innovation Road Tour will be presented in seven Wyoming communities this month.

The event will deliver information about programs available to fund technology advancements and also will provide an opportunity for participants to meet with successful Wyoming technology entrepreneurs.

The tour focuses on funding available through the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs, which are based at the University of Wyoming. UW, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network and the Wyoming SBIR/STTR Initiative sponsor the local sessions.

Successful applicants can receive $500,000 to $1 million to bring their products to market. The WSSI is available to Wyoming residents to help them apply for part of the $2.5 billion offered by the federal government through these grants each year.

Attendees also will receive commercialization assistance from the Wyoming SBDC Network, the SBA and other UW and Wyoming Business Council partners.

Wyoming technology entrepreneurs who have found success through these programs will discuss their own personal stories with program participants.

The Wyoming Innovation Road Tour will be in Sheridan Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at Sheridan College in Room 132 of the Watt Building.

To register or for more information, see www.wyomingsbdc.org and click on the “Wyoming Innovation Road Tour” link on the home page, or call Kelly Haigler Cornish at (307) 766-2904 or email haigler@uwyo.edu.