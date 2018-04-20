Number of events planned for ‘Celebrate the Arts’

SHERIDAN — Organizers have planned a number of events for Celebrate the Arts, a celebration set for April 26-30 in Sheridan.

The following is a list of activities:

April 26-30 — The installation of new Sheridan Public Arts on-loan sculptures will continue, including “Rabbit Reach” by Tim Cherry.

April 26 — Jazz at Sheridan College will include a free, open workshop with Ben Markley from 3:30-5 p.m. and a free concert with Markley and SC Jazz at 7 p.m.

April 27 — BJ Thomas will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through wyotheater.com and the WYO Theater box office.

April 28

• Art on Grinnell from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free event)

• Hot Tamale Louie sculpture unveiling and dedication at 1 p.m. on Grinnell Plaza (free event)

• Sheridan College Juried Art Opening and awarding of first Waddell print prize from 5-7 p.m. (free event)

• Mariela Shaker lecture and violin performance at 7 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts (free event)

April 29 — “Lineage & Legacy: The Imaged Horse” drawing and photography workshop from noon to 2:30 p.m. Register at (307) 737-2291. Artists’ reception and talks from 3-5 p.m. at Ucross Foundation (free event)

April 30

• Dining for a Cause to benefit Celebrate the Arts at Frackelton’s, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-10 p.m.

• Allan Houser Opening Reception from 5-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts (free event)