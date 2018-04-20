Thoney to pursue computer science

Olivia Thoney, whose motto is “make it simple yet significant,” is recognized as this week’s Summit Award recipient. As the Sheridan High School senior class vice-president, Thoney is a standout among her peers for myriad achievements and recognitions throughout her career at SHS.

She is a National Merit Commended Student and was named an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction. In addition, Thoney has achieved a 4.0 GPA taking a rigorous courseload including nine AP courses. Thoney speaks highly of her school experience.

“Sheridan has done a wonderful job at providing its youth with strong role models who not only encourage academic success, but also social success,” she said.

In addition to her student council involvement, Thoney is a member of National Honor Society and serves as a leader for Sources of Strength. Anne Travis, SHS counselor, is grateful for Thoney’s leadership.

“Olivia has a knack for engaging her peers and influencing others,” Travis said.

Thoney was a member of the state champion We the People team and said traveling to Washington D.C., for the national competition was one of the best experiences of her life. She named Tyson Emborg, former SHS AP government teacher, as an outstanding educator. Emborg also speaks highly of Thoney.

“As a teacher, it is always a high point to find a student like Olivia who walks a parallel path of interest and passion,” Emborg said. “Olivia was instrumental in pushing our class to win national recognition at the We the People finals in D.C. Beyond the classroom, I appreciate the character of who Olivia is at her core. She is an exceptional person who made my classroom an experience to be remembered.”

Thoney lists math as her favorite subject and is currently taking Nancy Crowe’s AP calculus class.

“When Olivia’s name comes up among teachers, the respect and admiration is palpable, Crowe said. “She’s an academic rock star with an irreproachable character. Given the choice, we would fill our classrooms with the likes of Olivia.”

Reflecting on her educational career, Thoney also recalls former teachers Pat Brackley and Pat Best as having been positive influences.

Thoney has competed on the SHS swim team all four years and also participates on the spring tennis team. At her final state swim meet last fall, the team earned a second-place finish and her 400-yard freestyle relay, which also placed second, setting a new school record. As a member of the Sheridan Swim Team for seven years, Thoney speaks highly of her coach Brent Moore.

“He’s dedicated to building strong athletes but more importantly establishing relationships to create strong leaders,” she said.

Moore said Thoney “has an impeccable work ethic. She naturally leads by example and motivates all those who train alongside her.”

Thoney is an active volunteer in our community with The Food Group, Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run and the Wyoming Senior Olympics. These volunteer activities have been rewarding for her.

“They not only make me feel good knowing that I am bettering my community, but also encourage me to pour my work into something meaningful,” Thoney said.

Thoney is currently interning for Bought Beautifully, a local nonprofit that sells artisan made products that provide transformational opportunities around the globe.

Traveling gives Thoney the opportunity to “experience new cultures, new places and new food.” She traveled to Costa Rica on a Spanish Club trip during her sophomore year and hopes to return.

Thoney names her parents, Mark and Gina Thoney, as her most significant role models. Their encouragement as well as their support and commitment to family have been key to Thoney’s success.

Following graduation, Thoney will pursue a degree in computer science at either Northern Arizona University or the University of Wyoming, where she received the Trustees Scholarship.

In 10 years, she would love to be traveling the world developing computer software for an international corporation. It is evident that Thoney’s career at Sheridan High School has been anything but simple, and especially significant.