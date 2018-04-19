Ranch Crew study to benefit agencies, landowners

SHERIDAN — Eastern Sheridan County suffered a host of fires last fall. The area has a history of fires, and until now, a lack of studies have been conducted in the area to determine prevention opportunities and impact to the land. With the help of Yale, University of Wyoming and Sheridan College students, the area will see mitigation plans for not only wildland fires, but also habitat preservation, grazing resources and invasive grasses.

Sheridan Research and Extension Center director Brian Mealor, involved in both an ad hoc post-fire rehabilitation group for Sheridan County and the Ranch Crew program through Yale University, connected the two groups to help find solutions to the issues faced in the area following the Tidwell and other wildland fires over Labor Day weekend last year.

The working group consists of members from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bureau of Land Management, University of Wyoming, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Sheridan County Weed and Pest. Members developed the idea for the project and came up with questions for the students to answer this summer. The students will complete a crash course in how to study the land before presenting landowners with suggested plans of action for the area affected by the Tidwell fire.

“Those (students) are going to drink through a fire hose for a week, and then we’re going to send them out and say, ‘Practice what we taught you within the context of this project,’” Mealor said.

Mealor said classroom work will essentially combine a semester’s worth of material into one week, including rangeland management techniques and science. Professors will teach everything from plant identification and economic decisions on ranches to how to manage grazing and what makes a good wildlife habitat. The students will immediately apply concepts in the field.

The region presents specific needs because of its unique ecosystem. Eastern Sheridan County features both Great Plains and Northern Sagebrush Steppe landscapes. Within those ecosystems, four essential elements rise to the forefront of focus: fire, invasive weeds, grazing and other wildlife resources and sage grouse habitats.

Each aspect holds a different level of importance, depending on the party involved. WGFD maintains a particular interest in the health and safety of wildlife in the area; BLM focuses on land restoration and sustainability; landowners need information regarding grazing land resources; and the conservation entities focus on wildlife and invasive grasses.

The area of land being researched has at least a 30-year fire history.

“The fire from last fall burned some areas that have burned in that period, so we’ll look at: is there a measurable effect of repeated fire, not just one-year response and recovery,” said Sheridan County district conservationist Andrew Cassiday.

Some have made the argument that fire suppression efforts increased the intensity of wildfires, breaking the natural fire cycle.

“Like anything, we exist in sort of an unnatural world and it’s not beneficial for us to let a fire go because it burns livelihoods and all those things,” Cassiday said.

Cassiday said he has no preconceived results for the study, but believes it will be a data set that will need continued research. The student efforts will provide the base for future research and studies in the future.